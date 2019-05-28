For the second year in a row, West Baton Rouge educator Angela Lee was named the Louisiana National Guard Spouse of the Year. Lee’s husband, Sgt. Jason Lee has served in the Louisiana National Guard for 18 years.
“I’m married to someone who is willing to sacrifice everything for others,” she said in a previous interview. “It’s an honor.”
Sgt. Lee has been deployed to Afghanistan and Kuwait, assisted after several hurricanes and aided in water rescue in both the Louisiana and Texas 2016 floods.
Angela Lee, a special education teacher and cheer coach, uses her platform as Spouse of the Year to advocate for resources to assist military families and training for teachers with students who have National Guard parents.
