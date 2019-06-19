Animal Shelter brings pets to the library 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The West Baton Rouge Animal Control and Rescue Me Animal Welfare Society hosted a pet adoption at the library on Monday, June 17. If you are interested in any of the pets seen, please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News LaCombe upbeat after ﬁrst legislative session Animal Shelter brings pets to the library Robotics program celebrates anniversary of moon landing West Baton Rouge Detention Center Arrest Report Week of May 27, 2019 – June 5, 2019 Surapsari performs classic Asian dance and storytelling Bridge project goes conventional, environmental impact study next THIS WEEKEND: Carroll Bourgeois Road dedication Cohn receives $10,000 donation to STEM, intervention initiatives Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAuthorities searching for truck driver after fatal ATV crashWBRSO charges truck driver who dumped sand, causing fatal ATV crashMan killed in ATV crash off LA 415DA Report May 31, 2019Mississippi River breaks record set by Great Flood of 1927City annex moves forward, public hearing next monthSuccess went beyond diamond for Port Allen’s SaizanJulie Mayeaux named WBR Schools Supervisor of Secondary EducationParish Council votes down putting term limits for parish president on fall ballotPurple Heart of Brusly native killed in WW II combat donated to town Images Videos CommentedMississippi River breaks record set by Great Flood of 1927 (2)Father's Haircuts opens in Port Allen (1) Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Jun 19 Bindlestiff Family Cirkus at Addis VFW Hall Wed, Jun 19, 2019 Jun 19 COINS computer classes Wed, Jun 19, 2019 Jun 20 Food Bank Distribution Thu, Jun 20, 2019 Jun 20 Families Cooking Together Thu, Jun 20, 2019 Jun 20 Dine with Your Family at the Library Thu, Jun 20, 2019 Jun 20 Healing Hearts Grief Share Thu, Jun 20, 2019 Jun 22 Scott United Methodist Church Lagniappe Food Pantry Distribution Sat, Jun 22, 2019 Jun 23 St. Alma Baptist Church celebrates Annual Men’s and Women’s Day Sun, Jun 23, 2019 Jun 25 Lucas Miller, the Singing Zoologist at Port Allen Community Center Tue, Jun 25, 2019 Jun 25 West Baton Rouge Parish Library Bookmobile stop Tue, Jun 25, 2019 Follow us on Facebook LAwestsidejournal Follow us on Twitter Tweets by WestSideJournal Latest e-Edition The West Side Journal The West Side Journal Newspaper Ads Bids & Notices 2/22/2018 (Classifieds asset) Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.