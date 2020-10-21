The Justice for Fatrell Organization will host the annual Block for Blue Stop the Violence Parade and Block Bash on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. at William and Lee Park.
There will be a moment of silence and balloon release at 2:30 p.m. on the corner of 8th Street and Rosedale Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.