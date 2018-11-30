Brusly Elementary School PTP and Lukeville Upper Elementary Parent Association will host the annual Jingle Bell Jog at Alexander Park in Brusly on Saturday, Dec. 8.
Family fun begins at 7:30 a.m. with activites planned throughout the morning. The one-mile fun run starts at 9:00 a.m.
The Brusly Middle School Parent Teacher Organization will have a booth selling coffee and hot cocoa beginning at 7:30 a.m. Photos with Santa, a bake sale fundraiser, face paint and hair coloring, and a student artwork and craft sale will begin after the job.
Pre-registration is suggested bu not required. Click here to view and print a form, which can be dropped off at Brusly Town Hall.
