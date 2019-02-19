Safety Town is an annual event in West Baton Rouge that dates back more than two decades. Various agencies come together to provide safety lessons to students.
They learn vital skills like how to correctly report an emergency by calling “911” on the telephone, fire safety principles, how to crawl out of a fire and personal safety like not playing around railroad tracks, with guns and not talking to strangers.
Students also enjoy a puppet show that incorporates important lessons about about flooding preparedness with a fun story.
Safety Town is sponsored by the West Baton Rouge Office of Homeland Security, West Baton Rouge Parish School Board, West Baton Rouge Parish Task Force, Placid, ExxonMobil Pipeline, Criterion, Town of Brusly, WBR Sheriff Office, WBR Fire Department, Town of Addis. City of Port Allen, Exxon Tankage Farm, Louis Dreyfus, McDonald’s of Brusly, Port Allen High, Brusly High and Benoit Meat Market.
