Safety Town 2k19

The Safety Town program at the Addis VFW Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 19. 

Back row: Richard Wood with the WBR Fire District, Wally Imari, Debbie Courville with the WBR Office of Homeland Security, Lisa A, Laura M. with Port Allen High School, Blaine Rabalais with the Town of Brusly, Debbie Berthelot, Michael Dupuy with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Cody Davis with the WBR Office of Homeland Security, Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot, David Toups Mayor of Addis, Debbie G. with Placid, Kennedi M. of Port Allen High School

Middle row: Alyssa B. of Port Allen High School, Roxanne Theriot of Placid, Destin L. of Port Allen High School, Kelley P of ITC, Nedra L. of ITC

Front row: Brylee F., Stella V., Carlos N. of Chamberlin

 Photo courtesy of the WBR Office of Homeland Security

Safety Town is an annual event in West Baton Rouge that dates back more than two decades. Various agencies come together to provide safety lessons to students.

They learn vital skills like how to correctly report an emergency by calling “911” on the telephone, fire safety principles, how to crawl out of a fire and personal safety like not playing around railroad tracks, with guns and not talking to strangers.

Students also enjoy a puppet show that incorporates important lessons about about flooding preparedness with a fun story. 

Safety Town is sponsored by the West Baton Rouge Office of Homeland Security, West Baton Rouge Parish School Board, West Baton Rouge Parish Task Force, Placid, ExxonMobil Pipeline, Criterion, Town of Brusly, WBR Sheriff Office, WBR Fire Department, Town of Addis. City of Port Allen, Exxon Tankage Farm, Louis Dreyfus, McDonald’s of Brusly, Port Allen High, Brusly High and Benoit Meat Market.

