Gerber Farms Sweet Potatoes

10lb Box Sweet Potates$10

40lb Box Sweet Potatoes$25

Pointe Coupee Pecans

1lb Peeled Pecans $10

1lb Sugared Pecans$12

1lb Roasted Pecans$12

1lb Chocolate Pecans$12

1lb Hot n Spicy Pecans$12

Praline Crunch Topping$10

Order Deadline October 28

Pick-Up Date November 10, 11 & 12

WBR Parish Extension Office

210 Turner Road, Port Allen

To Order Call 225-336-2416

 

