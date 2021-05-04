BATON ROUGE – The Atchafalaya National Heritage Area (ANHA) opens the application period for the Competitive Grants Program starting Saturday, May 1, 2021. The purpose of this grant is to fund projects or events related to the cultural heritage or recreational and natural resources within the heritage area. The deadline to submit an application is Monday, May 31, 2021.
“The Atchafalaya National Heritage Area is a model of authenticity in heritage development and ecotourism, a truly fascinating and ‘foreign’ place here in the middle of the U.S.,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “The goal of the grant program is to help in the expansion of economic opportunities attracting more visitors to Louisiana to experience our unique culture.”
“The mission of the ANHA is to support and enhance understanding of the unique cultural heritage resources in the region. The most effective way we can do that is by supporting the people and places who spend their lives carrying on our traditions, enhancing our culture, and making the place we call home more livable every single day. Our grant program aims to do just that by providing the funding where the hard work happens in each of our 14 parishes,” said Justin Lemoine, Executive Director of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area.
The ANHA Competitive Grants Program is a reimbursable grant that funds projects related to heritage interpretation, cultural events, and recreation and natural resource improvements. ANHA will present the applications to a review panel for selection. Grants will be awarded based on eligibility criteria and project location and impact in order to adequately serve the entirety of the heritage area.
Eligibility for the ANHA Competitive Grant includes:
The organization or project must take place within the boundaries of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area;
Eligible applicants include nonprofits and 501(c)3s, municipalities, libraries, universities, and certain events;
Ineligible applicants include advocacy or lobbying groups, singular artists, and private individuals.
To apply, applicants must create a free account on the online grant platform Submittable. Once an applicant creates an account, application and guidelines may be accessed through the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development Grant applications manager. For more information and resources, visit the AHNA Grants webpage.
About the Atchafalaya
National Heritage Area
The National Heritage Area program is part of the National Park Service. NHAs are designated by Congress as areas that tell nationally significant stories through natural, cultural and historic resources. Designated in 2006, the goal of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area is to preserve and promote the natural, recreational and cultural resources surrounding the Atchafalaya River and its basin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.