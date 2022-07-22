Louisiana Women Lead (Lead) a non-profit, non-partisan organization whose mission is to train business-minded women to run for office in Louisiana, is inviting center and right-of-center women in Louisiana interested in pursuing elected or appointed office to apply for the upcoming fall training.
Lead’s fall training will take place on Saturday, October 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Baton Rouge. Deadline for applications is Wednesday, August 31 and accepted trainees will be announced on Monday, September 19. Daycare will be proved for those who may need it. The cost for training is $500, scholarships and a payment plan are available.
Training members can anticipate a full day of informative presentations, discussions, and guest speakers to inform them on how to not only begin their journey to office in Louisiana but how to get there successfully. Specific areas that will be focused on to equip the trainees with everything needed to know to run for office include:
- Campaign Process
- Networks
- Marketing and Media
- Public Speaking
- Fundraising
Space is limited, so interested would-be candidates are encouraged to apply today by visiting: https://www.louisianawomenlead.org/apply
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.