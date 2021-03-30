Louisiana residents who were affected by the recent winter storms and who have registered with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to apply for disaster assistance might have already received or will receive a letter explaining the status of the application. The letters are sent by regular mail or email, based on the survivor’s preference.
Read that letter very carefully. It explains your status with FEMA including any FEMA grant awarded and/or additional information needed.
Sometimes people need further documentation to be submitted to FEMA for eligibility. For example:
• Utility bills, to prove the damaged property was the primary residence at the time of the disaster;
• Insurance paperwork that is still pending, which will determine other programs the survivor will be eligible for with FEMA;
• A pay stub or a government-issued picture ID that has the damaged property listed;
• Proof of home ownership, like copies of mortgage payments or a house deed;
• A renter’s lease to prove occupancy; or
• The completed Small Business Administration Disaster Loan application.
If you have complied with all of FEMA’s requests and are still deemed ineligible but you disagree, an appeal process is available. Appeals may relate to eligibility, the amount or type of help provided, a late application, a request to return money, or continuing help. The appeal must be sent to FEMA and postmarked within 60 days of the date of the decision letter.
To appeal, follow these steps:
• Explain in writing why you think the decision about the amount or type of assistance is not correct.
• Include your full name, date and place of birth, current address, and nine-digit FEMA registration number.
• Be sure to date and sign the letter. Include your FEMA registration number on each page.
• Mail the letter to FEMA National Processing Service Center, P. O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055, or
• Fax the letter to 800-827-8112.
• Appeal letters and supporting documentation also can be uploaded to your account on DisasterAssistance.gov.
• For questions about the letter or the entire appeal process, applicants should call 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585. Operators are on duty seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information on the FEMA appeals process visit, FEMA Answers: Questions on the Appeals Process.
For questions about eligibility letters, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Multilingual operators are available.
It is recommended if you use a relay service, such as your videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel, you should provide your specific number assigned to that service. It is important that FEMA can contact you, and you should know phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number.
For the latest winter storm information, visit Louisiana Severe Winter Storms (DR-4590-LA). Or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.
