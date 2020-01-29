Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of January 1, 2020 – January 12, 2020
Lester Abron, 54, 928 E. Mulkey, Ft. Worth, TX, domestic abuse battery
Lester Abron, 54, 928 E. Mulkey, Ft. Worth, TX, domestic abuse battery
Samuel Thibodeaux, 38, 10711 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, aggravated 2nd
Cloyed Graham Jr., 55, 8053 Foret St, Addis, LA, unauthorized entry of an
Levar Green, 40, 450 Cloud Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, aggravated flight from an
Joseph Bennett II, 33, 2040 Lafiton Lane #9, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse
Ruben Delgado-Guadarrama, 44, 700 S. Shafters Ave #42, Shafter, CA,
Jody Lane, 32, 13939 Leeanne Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, driving on roadway
Quinton Carroll, 36, 10 Earline St, Opelousas, LA, probation violation
Kavian Broussard, 20, 5107 Fairfields Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of
Leonard Hayes, 25, 2838 Toulon St, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal carrying of
Jason Sloan, 37, 17228 Stone Point Rd, Pride, LA, probation violation
Carl Fuller, 60, 471 East 73rd St, Shreveport, LA, probation violation
Gabriel Smith, 26, 628 S. 16TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of
Michael Hill Jr., 29, 243 Goshen Lane, Reserve, LA, failure to yield, possession
Willie O’neal, 26, 2913 Clyde Dr, Charlotte, NC, monetary instrument abuse
Jackie Honore, 38, 501 N 15th St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Kaelynn Hathaway, 19, 8978 Singleton Rd, Port Allen, LA, possession of
Brianna Martinez, 27, 11825 Navasota St, Manor, TX, probation violation
Kyle Marks, 36, 1555 Ewing Dr, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Romando Brown, 29, 3034 Jacqulyn St, Abbeville, LA, battery of a police
Carroll Palmer, 28, 5638 Kilona Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, remaining after being
Clifford Gray, 35, 23946 Baytown St, Plaquemine, LA, illegal tint, possession
Jeremy Joseph, 30, 3755 Riverboat Lane #6, Addis, LA, possession with intent
Deandre Crawford, 23, 1376 Napoleon St, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary
Thadquacius Richardson, 24, 761 McDaniel St, Amite, LA, proper display of
Michael Harris, 33, 702 S. 15TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, aggravated flight from an
Kevonte Jarvis, 20, 4888 Hooper Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary
Anthony Parker, 50, 4613 Greenwood Lane, Baker, LA, probation warrant
Brett Brigham, 27, 70414 Fushsia St, Abita Springs, LA, probation warrant
Joshua Collins, 30, 2420 Commercial Dr, Port Allen, LA, improper lane usage,
Edward Westly, 21, 54985 Tassin Dr, White Castle, LA, attempted simple
Colby Credeur, 19, 2658 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, improper lane usage,
Joy Louis, 20, 25720 West St, Plaquemine, LA, possession of schedule II CDS
Norman Smith, 42, 1288 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, theft
Roosevelt Williams, 51, 844 N. 14th St, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer
Marcus Hollins, 27, 5409 Kincaid Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse
Brian Walker, 32, 3031 Johnny Bartney Lane, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse
Brent Landry, 57, 632 Azalea St, Port Allen, LA, felony theft
Damon Domingue, 24, 59182 Birch St, Plaquemine, LA, possession of
Kenneth Perritt, 48, 3090 Lafiton Lane #16, Port Allen, LA, simple criminal
Jerome Smith, 41, 730 Mardi Gras Lane, Port Allen, LA, simple burglary,
Stephan Moore, 32, 2022 Scenic Garden, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by surety,
Jessica Powell, 32, 2898 Main St, Lottie, LA, remanded by surety, bench
Jordyn Nereaux, 29, 16175 Deerbuck Run, Rosedale, LA, misdemeanor theft
Brian Varnado, 33, 3451 ½ Lanier, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule II
Kevin Brock, 30, 8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery
Michael Walls, 44, 20735 Sidney St, Grosse Tete, LA, no insurance, vehicle
