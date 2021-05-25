On June 5th, 2021 the West Baton Rouge Museum will open the Art by Bourgeois: Douglas Bourgeois exhibition. Bourgeois is represented by Arthur Roger Gallery in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bourgeois’ work expresses popular culture in a vivid manner as evidenced in Queen Latifah’s Party, which will be among the many pieces on display.
A Gonzales native, Douglas Bourgeois earned his B.F.A. from Louisiana State University and is an extremely decorated artist. With over a dozen solo exhibitions spanning across every decade since 1970, Bourgeois is well respected inside, as well as outside, of the art community.
“The small scale figurative oil paintings of Douglas Bourgeois are enigmatic situations featuring one or two people in heightened landscapes or interiors. Some of the paintings are fictional portraits of unknown subjects looking at the viewer. Others are biographical fantasies, tributes to obscure recording artists. Inspirations are Deep Soul and Gospel music, primitive rock and roll, vernacular religious imagery, and discarded paper ephemera. The overwhelming natural landscape of South Louisiana, a beautiful vanishing Eden, is a primary influence. A connecting thread in the paintings and collages is the juxtapostion of the degraded and the sacred, light and darkness, the mundane and the transcendent.” –Arthur Roger Gallery
Bourgeois will be on hand to speak about his work on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 2:30 – 4:00 p.m.
For more information about the programs and activities associated with the exhibition call (225) 336-2422 x 200 or visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.com. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10AM to 4:30PM and Sunday 2 to 5PM. The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.