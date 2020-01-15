Henry Watson fell in love with woodcarving at first sight and for a long time, selling it was simple, but not very lucrative. Then he caught the eye of a patron.
Lucy Parlange, or “Miss Lucy” as she was known in her native Pointe Coupee Parish before her death, took him under her wing while Watson was still just a teenager.
“She thought I was going to be the next Picasso,” he said.
Parlange and her husband Walter Parlange Jr. owned the plantation bearing their name and were often approached by writers of all sorts who wanted to do stories or articles on the plantation.
Miss Lucy would insist they meet Watson and see the work he was doing. Many times, that would lead to him and his art becoming the subject of some of those writings.
She also would invite Watson to the plantation when she had guests. He never refused and would drop everything to set up his worktable and demonstrate how he did his carvings. Inevitably, he would sell a few pieces.
“’Henry,’ she told me, ‘Your work is special and you should be selling it at fairs and festivals and art shows,’” the artist said, so he followed her advice and began selling more artwork. Still, he knew there was a bigger market out there for his original pieces.
It’s not that Watson isn’t already known or that he hasn’t tried to expand his exposure and name recognition, he’s just anxious to move up to the next level.
In 1984, he showed and sold his work at the Louisiana World Exposition, its version of a world’s fair, and Watson said he knew the pieces he was selling were going all over the world.
The artist will be participating in the Louisiana State Capitol’s annual gala later this month for the second time, once again demonstrating his method of woodcarving and doubtlessly selling some of his art.
He’s displayed and sold his work at trade shows for gift and souvenir shops in Atlanta, Dallas and Miami.
Watson was invited to join Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser to spend a week as an ambassador of Louisiana at Disney World’s Epcot Center during a series the park did on U.S. states.
He’s been invited to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, a dream come true for any Louisiana artist and he did very well. “I brought 60 pieces with me and I sold 52,” he said.
The problem for the artist, a native of Valverda and resident of Livonia, is that none of those lucrative opportunities were all temporary—a few days, a week, maybe. He needed something more permanent.
Then Watson got another break. By chance, he met a woman who wanted him to carve her house, so he did. She told her friends and they bought some of his art.
Her husband, a surgeon the artist didn’t want to identify, came in to see what all the commotion was about one day while the artist and some of the doctor’s wife’s friends were there and “he was impressed with what I was doing.”
The two began a conversation because the surgeon quickly became enthralled with Watson’s story. “He became interested in me.”
“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” the doctor said. “Where have you been? What’s your plan? What’s your future?”
Watson told him he didn’t really have a plan, he just took opportunities when they came along and made the best of them and gave the surgeon one of his business cards, “Watson Woodcarving.”
“You’re more special that that,” the doctor told him. “This kind of work is not everywhere.”
“If I didn’t see what you were doing, I’d be thinking you were probably using electric tools,” he continued. “I would not be thinking you were doing it with a wooden hammer and chisel.”
Then the doctor offered Watson some advice.
“You need a name that when people hear it, they’re going to be able to identify you and what you do,” he said, then suggested Watson change the name of his business to “It’s a Watson.”
It didn’t grab the artist at first, but it grew on him. “Then it caught on,” Watson said. “Other people recognized the name and knew it was me.”
Now he’s planning his next marketing move and it’s big, really big, and has the potential to make the Louisiana folk artist a household name.
He briefly outlined the plan, then winked and said, “I’m not ready for it to become public just yet.
And so we wait.
