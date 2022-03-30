BATON ROUGE–The You Aren’t Alone Project (YAAP), a nonprofit based in Baton Rouge, will host the You Aren’t Alone Live Art Event, presented in partnership with Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, from 7-10pm on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Gallery 14, 212 S 14th St. Suite D, Baton Rouge, LA 70802.
Mental health awareness and art collide during one incredible night filled with powerful stories of vulnerability, pain, strength, loss and hope all interpreted and viewed through visual and performance art. Join the You Aren’t Alone Project in facilitating and changing conversations around mental health, while also continuing to build a support network of survivors, those struggling, supporters and everyone in between.
The inaugural event held in July 2019 helped to launch the nonprofit organization showcasing 32 artists across disciplines including song, dance, visual art, creative writing and more, and hosted over 200 guests at Mid City Ballroom. Founder and Executive Director Chelsea Borruano says, “The success of our first event solidified it as the signature fundraiser for the You Aren’t Alone Project, and, after missing out on in-person events during the worst of the pandemic, we are SO excited to invite the community, artists and partners to join us for an even better and much needed event this year.”
In addition to visual and performance art, the project is excited to welcome mental health and wellness organizations on-site to share resources during the event including NAMI Baton Rouge, NAMI Louisiana, Apollo Behavioral Health, Emma Benoit with My Ascension, Modern Belle Personal Training & more.
Tickets are currently available through Eventbrite for $35 and include small bites and beverages. Guests can enjoy artistically-inspired small bites curated especially for the event by Citrus Street Supper Club, desserts by Darian Graivshark and beer on tap from Tin Roof Brewing Co., along with a selection of red & white wines. Soft drinks and waters will also be provided. The event is open to ages 18 and older.
YAAP is proud to partner with Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, Lamar, Talk 107.3, JCW Creative, Ochsner, Bear Process Safety, Barker Property Management, Tin Roof Brewing Co., Giraphic Prints, That Guy with a Camera BR and Brian Boudreaux Photography to make this event possible.
For more information, contact Chelsea Borruano at youarentaloneproject@gmail.com or visit youarentaloneproject.com. Media is invited to the event.
