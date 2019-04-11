Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. S winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. S winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.