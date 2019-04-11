Rebecca Lirette, a longtime attendee of the Plaquemine Bank and Trust Company Art Alert Show was impressed by the number and quality of art shown at the 32nd Art Alert Art Show community reception. Lirette began attending Art Alert when she was a young girl because her grandfather, Richard Richard participated each year and earned ribbons and prizes.
The 32nd annual "Art Alert" Art Show, on Wednesday, April 3, was open to all natives and current residents of Iberville and West Baton Rouge Parishes. Total entries submitted for display in 2019 totaled 155, with a limit of one entry per artist in all categories, except adults 18+ and professionals who were allowed two pieces.
At 4:00 p.m. in the Plaquemine Bank lobby, a community-wide reception was held to recognize all participating artists. Stephen Panepinto, Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO, emceed the reception. He thanked bank employees who planned the event, as well as Jan Herrington with Positive Results Advertising, the bank’s marketing firm. He introduced Gracie Sanchez, the reigning “Evangeline” International Acadian Festival Queen. He thanked all the artists who entered the contest and teachers who encouraged their students to do so. Next, he introduced the Art Alert art show judges Carol Creel and Randell Henry.
In the Children Under 10 Years of Age category, Jeremiah Favorite’s untitled watercolor received first place honors. Second place was awarded to Maliyah Patterson for her collage and third place honors were awarded to Jamarass Northern. Sophie Landry earned Honorable Mention for “Modern Woman." Plaquemine Bank and Trust awarded Tyson Theriot the Bankers Choice prize for “Flowers for Mom.”
In the 10 to 13 Years of Age category, Sarah Barbier’s “Musical Bear” earned first place honors. Second place was given to Claire Bergeron’s “Beach Scene” and Brynn Hebert, who was in attendance, received third place for her work entitled “Spring,” an alcohol ink floral drawing on Yupo paper. Alexander Hebert’s untitled cupcake received honorable mention and Haoqui Zhang’s “Castle” received the Bankers Choice award.
In the 14 to 18 Years of Age Category, first place went to Daniela Guiterrez Romero for the second year in a row. This year she placed first with her untitled pen and ink of mushroom. Cameryn Gauthe’s untitled colored pencil work won second place. Interestingly, Cameryn won second place last year! The third place winner was Kayra Harrell’s untitled abstract and honorable mention was awarded to Philip Carter’s untitled Western scene. Skyler Ogden’s “Bass Player” received Bankers Choice.
First place in the Adults 18 Years + category was awarded to Joseph Robertson for his work named “Pyramid Scheme.” Rebecca Lirette’s “Liola,” a hog portrait, received the second place award. Steve Martin won third place with “Dock of the Bay.” Roxanne Jenkins received honorable mention for “Days Gone By” featuring a church as her subject and also received Bankers Choice for “Judd,” a dog portrait.
In the professional category, Randy LaPrairie, who received first place in 2018, also won first place honors this year for “Feeding Avocets.” Second place in the professional category went to Bing Zheng for “Fall,” and he also earned the Bankers Choice Award for “Halloween Girl.” Third place was awarded to Joan Landry Lasak’s “On the Mountain”. Honorable mention was awarded to Danielle Spath for her untitled abstract landscape.
Judge Randell Henry presented awards, explaining to the audience the elements of the work that contributed to their earning awards including texture, color, design and white space.
Following the show, artists gathered around to share the joy of creativity and everyone enjoyed refreshments. Everyone who entered the show received a commemorative paint brush emblazoned with the Plaquemine Bank logo
