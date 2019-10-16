On Thursday, August 29, 2019, Assumption Mortgage Corporation in Paincourtville, LA was acquired by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. and renamed Assumption Mortgage, LLC.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for The Bank of Commerce in White Castle, Louisiana and Assumption Mortgage, LLC.
After 22 years, co-founder and previous owner Mike Waguespack reflected on the accomplishments of Assumption Mortgage explaining, “We brought Wall Street to Main Street and provided access and opportunity to residents in and around Assumption Parish.”
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Chairman David Kessler added, “Norma Blanchard, who has been with Assumption Mortgage since its inception and is well known and respected throughout the area will remain with us and continue to serve customers.”
Norma Blanchard is a dedicated loan officer and truly enjoys assisting customers. “Due to low rates, now is an ideal time for home loans and refinancing. Assumption Mortgage offers 30-year fixed rate loans, as well as 25 year, 20 year, 15, year and 10 year fixed rate loans,” said Norma Blanchard. Ms. Blanchard continued, “Assumption Mortgage makes conventional, FHA and USDA loans.”
Also in attendance for the official signing to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. were Amy Berthelot, Chief Executive Officer, Bryant Kessler, Loan Officer and Cassey Simpson, Lending Compliance Coordinator, of The Bank of Commerce.
To reach Assumption Mortgage, LLC, please call 985-369-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.