The Baton Rouge Ballet is holding open auditions for young and talented dancers interested in joining the BRBT Youth Ballet. The Youth Ballet is a dynamic program that provides quality training for aspiring young dancers and historically, their mission has been to bring the art of ballet to community groups historically underserved in the arts with a summer tour of libraries, retirement centers and day camps. This past summer, the troupe was unable to rehearse let alone tour to any of these locations, so exciting new plans were laid for them.
This year, the Youth Ballet is joining forces with the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre company members with plans for a virtual production this October featuring the spookier side of dance, plus additional spring activities. Rehearsals will be held on Saturdays from 11:15 - 2:00. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to the audition time and wear appropriate dance attire. For more information, call 222-766-8379 or visit: www.batonrougeballet.org/youth-ballet.
