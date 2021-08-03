When you call 811, information will be collected about your digging plans, and local pipeline and utility companies will be notified about your project. Representatives from local pipeline and utility companies will be sent to mark the approximate location of underground utilities using color-coded paint, flags or stakes. If the utility is a metered service, member companies typically mark up to the meter on your property.

