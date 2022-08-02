Port Allen - Join the West Baton Rouge Museum for its monthly Historical Happy Hour on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 6 - 8 PM. This month’s Happy Hour will treat the public to a closing event celebrating two exhibits: From Sugar to Rum and Women of the Blues. The evening will begin with a rum talk and tasting from Three Roll Estate, Louisiana’s single estate distillery, and followed by a screening of the film, Carol Fran: Tous Les Jours C’est Pas La Même (Everyday Is Not The Same). Raised along the bayous of Lafayette, Louisiana, Carol Fran’s distinct Creole songs, and piano-playing style mark her celebrated career that spans seven decades.
After the screening, director, filmmaker, and cultural anthropologist, Becky Schexnayder of Coulée Productions will treat guests to a Q & A. Coulée Productions, based in South Louisiana, produces films and documentaries with a focus on the rich culture of South Louisiana.
This event is FREE and open to the public. The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.org or facebook.com/TheWBRM.
