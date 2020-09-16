The Ava and Jacob Saucier Memorial Jambalaya Benefit is Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Holy Family Parish Hall.
Dinners are $8 each and available for take-out only.
Tickets must be purchased ahead of time and will be sold after Masses at Holy Family Catholic Church and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church the weekend of Sept. 19-20.
