Holy Family School will host the Annual Ava and Jacob Saucier Memorial Scholarship Benefit all day this Sunday at the Parish Hall.
The scholarship is dedicated to the memory of Ava and Jacob Saucier who were tragically killed in a fire at a family camp, along with their grandparents.
It serves as a means for their parents, Kristen and Black Saucier, to celebrate the lives of their lost children.
“It’s just a beautiful celebration of life that comes out of tragedy,” the children’s mother Kristen says.
The Sauciers hold a raffle, a jambalaya cookoff and a silent auction of over 250 items donated to the benefit.
Funds generated by the event will assist other families who have suffered hardships and need financial assistance to attend Holy Family. Ava and Jacob’s surviving siblings, three sisters, attend the school now.
Donations can be made after the fundraiser at the school or mailed to HFS Saucier Scholarship, Attn: Annette Fitzgerald, 335 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, La., 70767.
