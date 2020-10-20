Michael and Kasi LeBlanc Eschette announce the birth of their daughter, Brynn Marie Eschette. She was born September 13, 2020 at Woman’s Hospital and weighed 6lbs 14oz. Her maternal grandparents are Glen and Linda LeBlanc and Darla Short. Her paternal grandparents are Gene and Desiree Thibodeaux and the late Wayne Eschette Sr.
