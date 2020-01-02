It’s the time of year that we get introspective - and retrospective. Looking back on 2019 I’d like to think I learned a few things.
I did learn that starting a diet in the middle of December is way up on the “stupid things to try” list.
More on that later.
I also learned that it’s possible to be impeached and not “feel” like you’re being impeached. Having personally never been impeached, I’ll just have to take President Trump’s word on this one.
However, I have been arrested. Trust me, when you’re sitting in the back seat of a patrol car with lights a-flashing and your arms handcuffed behind your back, it feels uncannily like you’re being arrested.
You’re probably wondering why an upstanding citizen such as I would have been taken into custody.
Let’s just say I was a hippie in my youth. As of now there are a total of 11 states that have legalized the recreational use of what I was collared for in 1970.
The growing popularity of loco weed is no excuse for my youthful indiscretion, but be assured…I have rehabilitated myself. I am no longer a danger to myself or others.
There’s some learning I’m gonna have to do in the '20s. I’ll have to learn to dance the Charleston, for instance. Sorry. Bad joke.
Really, among the many lovely things my wife gave me for Christmas this year are two cubes of rosin and a Mongolian horsehair violin bow. If you’ve ever been around someone trying to learn to play the fiddle, you’ll know what a sweet and patient person my wife is.
I tried to learn to play the fiddle twice over the years. The first time, the instrument literally exploded in my face. It was as if the wood was committing suicide rather than being witness to the horrible sounds I was creating. I bought a new fiddle. This time the bow snapped in half mid-play.
I took these things as signs that I should give up the violin.
I had actually learned to scratch out a discernible tune or two before the instrument betrayed me.
God only knows why, but I learned to play the theme from the TV quiz show “Jeapordy!,” for instance.
Problem was, I’d start a song out OK and then the melody would take on an erratic life of its own
For instance, my rendition of the classic “Orange Blossom Special” would start derailing around the 3rd bar. By the 8th or 9th bar the tune would degrade into what could only kindly be called the “Fart Blossom Special.”
Our two young cats are going to have to learn a lesson this coming year: “When the hairless monkey puts the stick and the wooden sound thingy under his chin, run and hide under the bed until the terrifying noises stop.”
Back to the diet. I quit smoking some years ago and I have been gaining weight slowly but steadily ever since. It could be just age, but I bet if I took up smoking again I’d lose weight. However, I’ll be eligible to draw Social Security next month. I’d like to live long enough to enjoy it, so I’m gonna make an honest attempt to shed some pounds in the coming year.
This will entail more learning. How do I control portion sizes and snacking? What can I substitute for the greasy food I so enjoy?
At least I don’t smoke anything that would give me the munchies.
That’s about it. Have a great New Year and try not to get arrested in 2020!
