West Baton Rouge Museum is pleased to work with skilled artisan, Terry Landry to present a series of new wood working workshops inside the museum’s barn. Advanced, paid reservations are required due to class size limits. Participants may sign up for either or both classes. One is not a prerequisite for the other.
Basic Woodworking: Build a Foot Stool is a two part session that will be held Saturday, May 8 and 15 from 9:00 am – 12:00 noon. Each participant in the class will build their own four legged foot stool using only hand tools. Students will use saws, chisels, square, compass, brace, hammer and smooth plane. The cost of this program is $150. The cost of materials is included in the fee for the workshop but students are required to bring their own tape ruler and #2 pencil.
Basic Woodworking: Build a Tool Tote is a two part session that will be held Saturday, May 22 and 29 from 9:00 am – 12:00 noon. Each participant in the class will build their own tool tote while learning to use basic hand tools. The tools students will be using include saws, chisels, brace, and various squares, marking gauge and hand planes.
The tote is joined together with dovetails and dados which participants will mark and cut themselves. The cost of this program is $150. The cost of materials is included in the fee for the workshop but students are required to bring their own tape ruler and #2 pencil. Although they are provided, those who have their own chisels and dovetail saw may wish to bring those as well.
