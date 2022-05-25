West Baton Rouge Museum is pleased to work with skilled artisan, Terry Landry to present a woodworking workshop inside the museum’s barn. Advanced, paid registration of $150 which includes materials is required. Class size is limited.
Basic Woodworking: Build a Tool Tote is a two-part session that will be held Saturday, June 4th and 11th, 2022 from 9:00 am – 12:00 noon. Each participant in the class will build their own tool tote while learning to use basic hand tools. The tools students will be using include saws, chisels, brace, and various squares, marking gauge and hand planes. The tote is joined together with dovetails and dados which participants will mark and cut themselves. Students are required to bring their own tape ruler and #2 pencil. Although they are provided, those who have their own chisels and dovetail saw may wish to bring those as well.
West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 North Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen, Louisiana, just minutes from downtown Baton Rouge. To register, please call the museum at 225-336-2422. For more information, visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.com or facebook.com/TheWBRM.
