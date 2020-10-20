This Fall, you won’t want to miss a single one of the Baton Rouge Arts Markets (BRAM)! The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge has set dates for the remainder of 2020, and welcomes the community to enjoy this socially-distanced, outdoor market in conjunction with Red Stick Farmers Market on 5th and Main St. downtown. Each BRAM is held from 8am – 12pm, on the first Saturday of the month and two additional Saturdays in December.
Upcoming BRAM Dates:
Saturday, November 7, 2020
Saturday, December 5, 2020
Saturday, December 12, 2020
Saturday, December 19, 2020
BRAM took a hiatus for several months due to the pandemic, but the Arts Council has adapted them to comply with the new normal. All artist vendors wear masks, and their booths are socially-distanced. Hand-made cloth masks are available to purchase at the markets, and the proceeds benefit local arts organizations who have been struggling during this time.
With the return of the arts markets, artists like Antoine Mitchell (a BRAM artist since 2017) are able to sell their creative products and earn much-needed income. “The Arts Council provided me with an awesome opportunity,” says Mitchell. When you purchase art at the Baton Rouge Arts Markets, not only do you gain a beautifully crafted piece, but you also support local artists and makers who are part of our community. Grab your mask and head out on November 7th for the next Baton Rouge Arts Market!
For more information about the Baton Rouge Arts Markets and Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, please visit www.artsbr.org.
