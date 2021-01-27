Available from February 12-21, this virtual performance of Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Cinderella was filmed live at the River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts in 2018 and for $45 patrons can receive a private link to relive the magic at home to be watched as many times as you like during the viewing period.
One of our favorite productions, Cinderella is fun for all ages with a partially narrated storyline, a cast of bumbling stepsisters, a difficult stepmother, a host of fairies, and a young girl who overcomes all to marry her true love. For this performance, the 2018 BRBT company is joined by guest artists Erin Arndofer of Ballet Des Moines and Yosvani Ramos of the Colorado Ballet as Cinderella and her prince.
Children and families who want an even more magical experience can purchase a “Magic Slipper”, a pointe shoe craft to decorate to look just like Cinderella’s. Magic Slippers can be picked up at the BRBT office from 9-3 on Monday - Friday.
The 2020-2021 season is supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, and administered by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment of the Arts, Arts Works.
The cost is $45 per link, $10 per magic slipper craft,.For information and video link: https://batonrougeballet.org/a-virtual-cinderella/
