BRBT is very excited to introduce a new community engagement program that goes directly into the school systems with professional and student-level dancers to communicate to students that dance is something that all body shapes and sizes can enjoy! Everyone moves differently in dance and BRBT will demonstrate how different styles of movement are all beautiful, communicating so much without saying a word. Through this message of inclusivity, our goal of Ballet for Every Body is to make everyone feel welcome in the dance community.
This 45 minute production of several short, kid-friendly segments of dance, accompanied by narration, is scheduling appearances with local schools this spring. This performance is best enjoyed by elementary and middle school students and the Ballet will make any necessary accommodations for audience size to adjust for COVID-19 precautions.
Interested organizations can contact Christine Perkins by email or at 225-766-8379 for more information or to schedule a performance.
The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, under the direction of Molly Buchmann and Sharon Mathews, is a non-profit organization chartered in 1960 to promote and assist the advancement of classical and contemporary dance by maintaining a performing company, presenting a high quality season, and providing dance education and community outreach.
