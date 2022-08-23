BRBT is pleased to announce that it will be holding community-wide auditions for its 2022-2023 season. Advanced dancers 13 and older with at least two years of experience on pointe are invited to these auditions held at the Neuromedical Center Studio at the Dancers’ Workshop on August 27, 2022 from 10:30-12:00. Company dancers will perform in The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou, our spring performance, Dimensions in Dance, and other community outreach events. Both mainstage performances will be held at the River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts.
Dancers can be affiliated with any local dance studio as long as they are able to fulfill their responsibilities as a member of BRBT.
Forms and other information may be found at https://batonrougeballet.org/company-auditions/
The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, under the direction of Molly Buchmann and Sharon Mathews, is a non-profit organization chartered in 1960 to promote and assist the advancement of classical and contemporary dance by maintaining a performing company, presenting a high quality season, and providing dance education and community outreach.
