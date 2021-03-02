Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is holding open auditions for young and talented dancers interested in joining the BRBT Youth Ballet. The Youth Ballet is a dynamic program that provides quality training for aspiring young dancers and historically, their mission has been to bring the art of ballet to community groups historically underserved in the arts with a summer tour of libraries, retirement centers and day camps.
After the cancellation of last year’s tour, the Youth Ballet is thrilled to return to in-person performances and is already scheduling dates with facilities that can accommodate social distancing and other safety guidelines. All intermediate level area dancers entering 5th-9th grades in Fall of 2021 are invited to audition for this intensive and fun dance experience. Rehearsals will begin on April 27th and the tour will be held from June 3-11.
Please arrive 15 minutes prior to the audition time and wear appropriate dance attire.
For more information, call 222-766-8379 or visit: www.batonrougeballet.org/youth-ballet where audition registration paperwork can be found.
