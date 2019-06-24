Summer is a busy time for the West Baton Rouge Parish Library. Library employees arrange programs and present art and science explorations in ten parish locations throughout June and July. There are many activities happening at the library, too. On Thursday morning, last week, the library hosted a Family Cooking Class with nutrition educator, Mary Jarreau. Participants learned to make yummy, nutritious, inexpensive “Mexican Roll-Ups.”
That afternoon, twenty-two junior members of the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre performed “Adventures in Neverland” in the library’s children’s department. After packing the show’s scenery and props, the dancers sped off for a library arranged performance at the YMCA. Then came the Safari Schoolhouse of Lafayette to present an evening, exotic animal show featuring ball pythons including an albino, a red-footed tortoise, an Eclectus male parrot, a sulphur-crested cockatoo, a naked mole rat, a veiled chameleon, and a giant tortoise.
Information about the library’s upcoming events is posted on the library’s website.
The Family Cooking Classes continue and are scheduled for the following Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. - June 27 and July 11 and 18.
