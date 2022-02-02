BRBT’s third and final mainstage production is the revival of Rapunzel, choreographed by Rebecca Acosta and Jonna Cox. Previously performed by BRBT in the spring of 2017 to rave reviews, this full-length storybook ballet tells the traditional tale of a maiden trapped in a tower, awaiting her rescue. This performance, appropriate for all ages, will showcase the talents of the Company along with the promising dancers of the Youth Ballet and students from the Dancers’ Workshop.
Two professional dancers from the Oklahoma City Ballet will be joining the company as guest artists, Paige Russell as Rapunzel and Henrique Neumann as the Prince. The couple, who have been performing together for two years, were sent a wig with the iconic long hair of Rapunzel so that they can be prepared for the demands of dancing a pas de deux with a 17 foot braid!
The Ballet is thrilled to finally dance again in the newly renovated River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts, which is scheduled for completion in the middle of February. After four years of waiting for these much needed upgrades, this performance of Rapunzel is a perfect way to celebrate our triumphant return to our home stage!
Tickets are on sale now for Rapunzel through www.ticketmaster.com, by calling the BRBT office at 225-766-8379, or in person at the River Center box office.
The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, under the direction of Molly Buchmann and Sharon Mathews, is a non-profit organization chartered in 1960 to promote and assist the advancement of classical and contemporary dance by maintaining a performing company, presenting a high quality season, and providing dance education and community outreach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.