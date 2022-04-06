At the halfway mark in Ballet for Every Body’s run, BRBT is very excited with the response to this new community engagement program that goes directly into the school systems to communicate to students that dance is something that all body shapes and sizes can enjoy! Hundreds of first and second grade students at Rollins Elementary and Mayfair Laboratory School have responded with great enthusiasm, laughter, and even joined in the dancing fun with our professional and advanced student dancers.
Everyone moves differently in dance and BRBT is demonstrating how different styles of movement are all beautiful, communicating so much without saying a word. Through this message of inclusivity, Ballet for Every Body is achieving its goal of making all feel welcome in the dance community.
This 45 minute production of several short, kid-friendly segments of dance, accompanied by narration and lots of student interaction, has a full schedule of performances this spring, with plans to return again next year to reach even further into the community!
“Ballet for Every Body” is supported by Louisiana A+ Schools, the Louisiana Division of the Arts, the Office of Cultural Development, the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana Arts Council, as administered by the RAC. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.
