Baton Rouge Green will be distributing 1,000 trees to area residents this Saturday, May 4, at the Main Library at Goodwood.
These new trees, in 3-gallon containers, will be free of charge and help to replace trees damaged and destroyed by the 2016 flood, as well as help prepare for future weather events.
The event is part of a program, the Enterprise Urban Initiative, sponsored by the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation. This tree distribution is designed to help these affected residents replace trees lost to the flooding.
Baton Rouge Green staff and Enterprise Rent-A-Car volunteers will be distributing the trees with planting kits from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Goodwood Library.
Trees are limited to two per household.
All eight tree species to be distributed are native to South Louisiana: cypress, redbud, white oak, willow oak, dahoon holly, green ash, swamp red maple, and sweetbay magnolia.
Between August 11 and August 14, 2016, more than 20 inches of rain fell in the region around Baton Rouge. This deluge led to the flooding of more than 60,000 homes and the loss of 13 lives.
"The 2016 Floods damaged homes, and properties, and had a profound impact on our environment,” Robert Seemann, ISA, Director of Operations for Baton Rouge Green said. “With this tree giveaway, Baton Rouge Green hopes to continue to help offset landscape damages and canopy loss in our area. Trees are also a crucial tool for stormwater management and removing pollutants from our soil and air.”
The Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation – the philanthropic arm of Enterprise Rent-A-Car – is pledging $2 million over the next two years to fund 40 community tree planting events happening around the country. This donation is in addition to Enterprise’s ongoing partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, known as the 50 Million Tree Pledge. Established in honor of the company’s 50th anniversary, the program funds the planting of 50 million trees throughout the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Spain and the U.K. The Enterprise Urban Initiative builds on Enterprise Holdings’ commitment to supporting communities affected by hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, floods, hailstorms and other natural disasters. Each project is individually selected to prioritize immediate reforestation needs and to help restore ecosystems after natural disasters strike.
“This is about more than healing the land. Planting trees heals people and brings families together, especially in the wake of a crisis. It a symbol for benchmarking a chapter of life, putting down our own roots (pun intended) and growing forward,” Sage Foley, Baton Rouge Green Executive Director said.
For more information about the tree giveaway, see batonrougegreen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.