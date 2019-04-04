Thirty contest planes and pilots from around the United States descended upon the Baton Rouge RC Club near Erwinville this past weekend to compete in the 2019 Redstick Classic RC Scale Competition.
Model airplanes and jets, including World War I and World War II replicas and civilian models, soared through the skies March 29 through the 31.
Pilots took home placements in competitions ranging from "Fun Novice" to "Expert."
The event attracted pilots and viewers for the biggest turnout at the field, Rick Bellelo, member of the Baton Rouge RC Club said.
The Court Street Cafe food truck provided meals Friday and Saturday for onlookers and pilots.
"It was a great event and are looking forward to our next one soon," Bellelo said.
The field is open for visitors on most weekends, weather permitting. For more information on the Baton Rouge RC Club in West Baton Rouge, visit their Facebook page here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.