The Baton Rouge RC Club in West Baton Rouge near Erwinville will host Aerobatic Fun Day on Saturday, March 9 beginning at 9 a.m.
The light and fun day will give new flyers a taste of Pattern and IMAC to stir up interest and introduce club members to other members of local clubs. Multiple clubs in the area have joined with the Baton Rouge RC Club to hold this event including the Atchafalaya Basin RC Club, Red Stick Club and AOA. Clubs including LARKS will be in attendance.
The public is invited to attend. Food will be provided by the Court Street Café Food Truck. All landing fees will be waived for the not-for-profit event.
