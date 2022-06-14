The West Baton Rouge Department of Parks and Recreation recently sponsored performances by the Baton Rouge Theatre’s Youth Ballet of “The Great Candyland Adventure” at the Port Allen Community Center and the DOW YMCA in Addis. The colorful and scrumptiously delicious program is an original Baton Rouge Theatre creation. The Department of Parks and Recreation is presenting a variety of youth and family oriented performances and art explorations in several locations throughout the parish during June and July. Contact Parks and Recreation for more information (225) 336-2423.
Baton Rouge Theatre’s Junior Ballet in Port Allen and Addis
- Staff Report WBR Parks & Recreation
