This is a sketch of a "person of interest" in connection with the serial killings in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, La., released Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2002, during a news conference at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff Office in Lafayette. Police will ask up to 100 men in the Lafayette area to voluntarily submit DNA samples to investigators searching for the killer of four women whose slayings have unnerved southern Louisiana. Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mike Neustrom would not say when police planned to contact the men. (AP Photo/Lafayette Parish Sheriff Office via Lafayette Daily Advertiser)