The Bayou Pigeon Heritage Association will host the Cajun Fall Fest featuring a wild beast and seafood cook-off, raffle benefitting Our Lady, Queen of Peace Shrine and several booths with items for sale on Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Bayou Pigeon Heritage Hall.
Bayou Pigeon Heritage Association to host Cajun Fall Fest Nov. 14
Latest News
- Bayou Pigeon Heritage Association to host Cajun Fall Fest Nov. 14
- Early voting for Dec. 5 election begins Friday, Nov. 20
- Port Allen City Council will consider changing an ordinance to make the city responsible for some sewer line repairs
- Two PAHS football players test positive for COVID-19, Friday's game at Capitol canceled
- Gov. Edwards says Louisiana will stay in Phase 3 at least four more weeks
- Southbound lane on Instracoastal closed until 6:30 p.m. for emergency repairs
- Yard sales and messy Cinnamon rolls
- Most Louisiana parishes legalize sports betting; details not yet decided
Most Popular
Articles
- State Police looking for vehicles involved in fatal crash with pedestrian on U.S. 190
- Southbound lane on Instracoastal closed until 6:30 p.m. for emergency repairs
- Election results for West Baton Rouge
- Developer linked to Amazon purchases 60-acre lot in Port Allen
- Cameron Parish recovery efforts are non-stop for local non-profit
- Private investigator says new evidence could bring justice for Fatrell Queen
- An ode to our principals
- Richard Lee elected for second full term as mayor
- Jambalaya Dinner sale to benefit Justin Roche on Sunday, Nov. 8
- West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputy arrested on suspicion of DWI in Pointe Coupee over the weekend
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.