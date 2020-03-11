The Bayou Tri Parish Alumni Chapter announced at its inaugural scholarship fundraiser on Saturday, February 8, 2020 that three scholarships will be awarded for the 2020-21 Academic Year.
The Bayou Tri Parish Alumni Chapter, which was re-chartered on December 5, 2019, includes alumni of Iberville, West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes.
The scholarship fundraiser, a Mardi Gras Brunch, was held at the A. W. Mumford Fieldhouse on Southern University to assist with the funding of these scholarships. The guests enjoyed an afternoon of delicious food, great fellowship and festive music.
The alumni chapter will award three merit-based scholarships to graduates that have been admitted to matriculate at Southern University-Baton Rouge.
The scholarships are named for persons who were trailblazers and/or had a phenomenal impact on education of African Americans in the parish.
The Lubertha Ellois Anderson Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a high school graduate who resides and attended a high school in the Pointe Coupee Parish, and meet the minimum scholarship criteria. The late Lubertha Ellois Anderson, a native of Ventress, LA, served as the first principal of the first parish high school, New Roads High School, established in 1950 to educate African American students in Pointe Coupee Parish.
She graduated from Southern University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was the first president of the Pointe Coupee Parish Alumni Chapter of Southern University Alumni Federation.
The Arnette James Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a high school graduate who resides and attended a high school in the Iberville Parish, and meet the minimum scholarship criteria. The late Arnette James was educated in Iberville Parish. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree and Master of Art degree from Southern University. He was a devoted educator in Iberville Parish for thirty eight (38) years.
Mr. James was a former president of the Iberville Parish Alumni Chapter of the Southern University Alumni Federation and also a former National President of the Alumni Federation
The James Nathaniel Moody Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a high school graduate who resides and attended a high school in the West Baton Rouge Parish, and meet the minimum scholarship criteria.
The late James Nathaniel Moody served as the first Supervisor of Negro Schools in West Baton Rouge Parish. His service began when schools for African American was housed in churches in the parish.
For persons who desire to donate to our scholarship fund, may do so by mailing their check payable to Bayou Tri Parish Alumni Chapter to Post Office Box 362, Port Allen, LA 70767, or via PayPal: paypal.me/BayouTriParish and Cash App: $BayouTriParish.
Scholarship packets will be made available to high school counselors, or the prospective graduate may request a packet by emailing the chapter at bayoutriparish@gmail.com.
The completed application must be postmarked by April 24, 2020.
For additional information regarding chapter membership, scholarship donation or scholarship, please contact Thelma Jones at 202-4279 or bayoutriparish@gmail.
