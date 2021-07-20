Your Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana wants to make sure the public is aware that a local sheriff’s office has recently received complaints of citizens receiving telephone calls, from people claiming to provide assistance in registering for the ‘Shot At A Million’ Louisiana Vaccine Lottery.
According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, they “were able to obtain a telephone number from one of our citizens and the number was registered to a company that does not appear to have any involvement with the “COVID Lottery”. This most likely is done with a criminal practice known as “spoofing,” where a criminal calls you using a telephone number that they can clone to resemble any telephone number of their choosing.”
Here are some tips from the BBB:
• A government agency will never call, text, or e-mail you.
• Never provide personal financial information to someone who contacts you.
• Don’t give out the information on your vaccine cards, because that personal information could be used by hackers to access your accounts.
• You have to register online in order to be eligible for the ‘Shot At A Million,’ and you are not required to pay money to enter.
• Law enforcement officials do not call and award prizes
• Don’t trust caller ID, because scammers can manipulate the phone system and make it look like it’s from a government agency.
• If you feel like you’ve been a victim of a scam, go to BBB.org/ScamTracker.
• If it sounds too good to be true, it generally is.
You can officially register for the vaccine lottery at https://shotatamillion.com.
