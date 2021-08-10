Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization, is urging the public to consider adopting and fostering now due to a decrease in pet adoptions in shelters across the country coupled with a seasonal increase in animal intake, compared to 2020. New data highlights shelter challenges and adoptions trends, including a dramatic decrease in staff levels at shelters which is causing reduced operations and a lower capacity for animals. As a result, many shelters are struggling to keep pace with public demand.
“I’ve said it many times before, but now more than ever, we need the public to adopt or foster,” said Best Friends CEO Julie Castle. “If you have been considering getting a new pet, now is the time. The public stepped up during the pandemic, and we need to do it again because countless animals’ lives are at stake if this progress backslides.”
Adoptions are down 3.7% overall this year, and for the month of June, intake was up 5.9% as compared to 2020. This is also the height of kitten season when most cats have their litters and traditionally end up in shelters. This, combined with pandemic-related challenges, is leading to shelters becoming overwhelmed.
For information on animal adoption in West Baton Rouge go to animalcontrol@wbrcouncil.org or call (225) 336-2428
