Beyond the Badge (BTB) held PULL! for Law Enforcement, a sporting clay competition fundraiser on Friday, April 9 at Bridgeview Gun Club. All proceeds benefit Beyond the Badge's Heart of Law Enforcement Awards Program.
Each year, BTB honors Louisiana law enforcement officers that have been nominated by the general public and/or their agencies for performing extraordinary acts of kindness in their communities.
Beyond the Badge works to educate the public about ordinary law enforcement officers performing extraordinary acts of kindness in their communities throughout Louisiana and shine a light on the good that so many officers do.
