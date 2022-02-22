Registration opens on March 1, 2022 for West Baton Rouge Museum’s twenty-seventh annual “Blast from the Past” summer history camp series. This year, campers ages 6 – 12 will enjoy historic pastimes ranging from lobbing Tennis balls on a court and Rolling Hoops and Croquet on the lawn to playing Hop Scotch and board games, making old fashioned toys and ice cream using a hand cranked freezer, and oh so much more!
This year’s theme is all fun and games and is inspired by the museum’s summer exhibition, Courting Style which takes a look at the fashion on the tennis courts. Tennis has been a popular activity for men and women alike since the 1870s. Derived from the medieval game, Jeu de Paume, it became a casual leisure activity for social gatherings. In addition to the game of Tennis, campers will learn the history, customs, and traditions behind many forms of amusement.
While it may seem like we are going to play all day, and we will, rest assured, we will be exploring the science and invention of playthings, employing problem solving skills, and using team work and our imaginations. The American Academy of Pediatrics states, “Play allows children to use their creativity while developing their imagination, dexterity, and physical, cognitive, and emotional strength.” Einstein is also quoted as saying, “Imagination is more important than Knowledge.” So, let the games begin!
When the work is done, it’s time for fun! Museum staff, visiting artists, and other special guests will lead campers through time by engaging in a series of creative hands-on activities. Through play, old-fashioned chores, and storytelling, campers will gain an appreciation for Fun and Games of Long Ago.
Two one-week sessions are available to choose from. Blast from the Past will be offered from June 20 – 24 and again, June 27 – July 1, 2022. Camper drop off is from 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and pick up is from 3:00 - 3:30 p.m. Campers will need to bring a bag lunch. Snacks and drinks will be provided daily. Space is limited. Covid-19 protocol will be followed. Advanced, paid registration is required, and reservations are taken on a first come, first paid basis. The admission fee for camp is $125 for WBR Parish residents and/or members of the WBR Historical Association and $150 for all other participants. For more information or for an application form, visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.org or call 225-336-2422.
