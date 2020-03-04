The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation is seeking nominations for the 2018 Angel Award® through Friday, March 13, 2020. The Angel Award® program recognizes Louisiananians who have dedicated themselves to improving life for the state’s children.
Each year, the Foundation makes a $25,000 grant to the Louisiana-based nonprofit represented by each honoree. Those nonprofits are also eligible to participate in ongoing opportunities, like the Foundation’s Angels of Change program – which funds partnerships of past honorees working together to solve problems for children.
According to Foundation President Michael Tipton, the Angel Award isn’t tied to wealth or prestige – but true acts of service for Louisiana’s kids. “It’s not whether they have a big title or a lot of money – the Angels we’re looking for are everyday people doing extraordinary good over a long period of time.”
Indeed, previous Angel Award honorees represent all vocations and include retirees, students and everything in between. Each was chosen for one reason: their impact on the lives of Louisiana’s kids through countless hours of devotion.
Tipton encourages those who have submitted nominations before, but whose nominees have not been chosen, to re-submit their nominee. “It is tough for our past honorees to choose just eight individuals from the 150+ nominations we receive each year. But in every new class, there are a few folks who have been nominated once or twice before who get chosen. In other words, persistence pays off,” he said.
If you know an Angel, you can find more information – including rules and guidelines –and a nomination form online at www.bcbslafoundation.org/nominate
