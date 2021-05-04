The West Baton Rouge Museum hosted the Blues After School and Taylor Rae to fill the grounds with energizing music on Sunday, May 2. The concert took placed on the covered porch of the museum’s Juke Joint with guests watching from the lawn.
The museum’s very own Blues After School program offered in partnership with Rockin’ Mozart Music Academy is celebrating a second successful year of providing music and cultural enrichment centered around Blues music tradition. The local middle and high school students performed as a band with songs from Slim Harpo, B.B. King, George Thorogood as the opening act for the afternoon’s musical lineup. The concert served as the special edition CD release party for the “Juke Joint Juniors.”
The Blues After School program is sponsored in part by the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation. Along with Rockin’ Mozart Academy, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation support the year-long freeafter school program to provide music and cultural enrichment steeped in the area’s rich Blues tradition.
Headline Blues, Pop and Rock band Taylor Rae has a West Baton Rouge connection. Taylor, the band’s namesake and local singer, songwriter and recording artist, grew up in Port Allen. She learned at an early age that a melody could create an emotion unlike anything else in the world and this notion has remained with her and is evident in her live performances. Taylor Rae and her band have been a south Louisiana favorite pleasing crowds from Lafayette to New Orleans.
