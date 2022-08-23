PORT ALLEN - After three successful years, the West Baton Rouge Museum in partnership with Rockin’ Mozart Music Academy with support from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation will continue its Blues After School program in the coming school year.
Blues After School is a FREE music enrichment program for West Baton Rouge middle and high school students who are interested in learning music. This program was inspired by West Baton Rouge Museum’s “Juke Joint,” a permanent exhibit and performance space celebrating local musical traditions. Blues After School meets weekly on Friday afternoons from September – April. The first hour of class features Blues music lessons from music educators who teach participants how to play instruments and master five to seven pieces of Blues music that they will perform at public events at the museum and around the greater Baton Rouge area. The second hour of class features museum staff and guest presenters who focus on hands-on activities, historical and cultural enrichment, and career opportunities.
“Students currently enrolled are planning on returning, and we only have a few more spaces available for interested West Baton Rouge middle and high school students,” stated Director of Programs and Partnerships, Jeannie Luckett. For more information on Blues After School, please call the museum at (225)336-2422 Ext. 200 or email Luckett@wbrmuseum.org for an application.
