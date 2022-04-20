One of the most popular community events in Plaquemine is back – the spring edition of Boogie on the Bayou takes the stage on Friday, April 22 from 5:30 until 8:30 p,m, with the music of popular, high energy band Phunky Monkeys.
This free music concert also provides free children’s activities, food and drinks, all at the Mark “Tony” Gulotta Bayou Waterfront Park in Plaquemine. It will be held rain or shine, because the event will be moved into the Plaquemine Community Center at the Park if it rains.
Among the children’s activities are a magic show, chalk painting, cornhole, obstacle course and bounce house. There is no entry charge for the event, and no charge for the children’s activities.
Bring your lawn chairs, but ice chests and dogs are not allowed. This event is sponsored by the City of Plaquemine Main Street Program.
Foret Tradition will come to Plaquemine on Friday, May 20, for the other Boogie on the Bayou event set this spring.
The Gulotta Bayou Waterfront Park is located at 57835 Foundry St., Plaquemine. For more information call 225-687-3116 or go to Plaquemine.org/calendar.
