On Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Noon, the West Baton Rouge Museum is pleased to host a Lunchtime Lecture and Book Signing featuring author, Yvonne Krumins and illustrator, Katherine Klimitas of the book, Breed All About Us. This publication is a remarkable collection of watercolor paintings that offers an amusing description of 64 breeds of dogs. The book is intended to be an entertaining and somewhat personal description of each breed represented based upon research and discussions with current and past breed owners. A book signing will follow the presentation. The book along with its author and illustrator are sure to appeal to artists and dog lovers alike.
The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information, call (225)-336-2422 x200 and visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.org or facebook/TheWBRM.
