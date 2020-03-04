Born With Angel Wings of the Greater Baton Rouge area was in town on Saturday, February 22nd for their second workshop in the West Baton Rouge Parish (WBRP) Area. A large thanks to Sheriff Mike Cazes and Mike Marchand for opening the doors to the Sheriffs Posse Building for this workshop. It was a perfect meeting and workplace for the over 30 volunteers who attended. Sue Hayworth and her husband Arnol attended from Roxton, Texas, just below Oklahoma. Other Volunteers attended from Prairieville, Gonzales, St Amant, Zachary, Baton Rouge, Krotz Springs, Lakeland, Bueche, Jarreau, Brusly and Erwinville.
The President and Founder of Born With Angel Wings is Anne McCoy Ancelet and her husband and Vice President, Cliff Ancelet from Baton Rouge. Born With Angel Wings is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization registered with the State and Federal IRS. Their Mission Statement is: “Born With Angel Wings is an Angel Ministry that accepts donated Wedding Gowns to be transformed into beautiful little Angel Gowns for little ones that earn their Wings too soon. Tiny Angel Gowns and burial garments are donated to hospitals and funeral homes at no cost to the parents during their grieving process to help with their little one’s burial expenses. Born With Angel Wings Workshops are also held in EBRP and Tangipahoa Parish.
WBRP volunteers were kept busy from 9:30 am until 2:30 pm cutting out angel gowns from donated wedding gowns, flannel diapers and linings for the gowns, making no sew hats, pinning diapers and making beautiful matching bracelet sets for moms and babies. There is something for everyone to do! In attendance were also two young girls ages 9 and 11 that made bracelets and no sew hats. There is tremendous talent in WBRP.
Special thanks to Toni Brantley and Ruth Stanley for completing and bringing in a total of 105 precious angel gowns that were sewn from their homes. 90 pairs of flannel diapers and no sew hats were completed from the home of Cheryl Moses. Her sister Carolyn Swanson and other family members assisted Cheryl with this task. Metha Arnold and Colleen have a “fun day”, as they call it every couple of weeks and get together to make the gorgeous bracelet sets. They brought in just under 100 bracelet sets to the workshop. These two ladies will look at angel gowns that have been made by other Volunteers and will make bracelet sets to match the gowns.
Angel Memory Boxes will be assembled for delivery to various hospitals over the state of Louisiana as early as next week. When assembling these boxes, we pray for the families that will receive them and that the little boxes will never have to be used. But sadly, there is a need for them.
Cheryl Moses worked with Sheriff Mike Cazes in planning for the use of the WBRP Sheriff’s Posse Facility. While Metha Arnold, Ruth Stanley, Toni Brantley and Colleen Martin made calls and sent emails inviting friends and recruiting most of our new volunteers.
A special thanks to all our volunteers for using their God given talents and for their tireless efforts during setup and conclusion of this heartwarming workshop. Many new friendships were made while old friendships were rekindled.
Included here are Bios of Toni Brantley and Ruth Stanley.
Please take a moment to like, share and follow their Facebook page: Born With Angel Wings. You’ll be inspired with this wonderful Ministry. This Ministry is strictly run on donations and volunteers. Please contact Anne at bornwithangelwings@gmail.com or on their Facebook page should you like to volunteer, donate items or donate monetarily.
Born With Angel Wings will be back in Port Allen for another Workshop in June 2020. Please watch for the date and plan to attend.
As the saying goes, It takes a Village to dress tiny Angels for Heaven.
