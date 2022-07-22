The WBR Chapter of Born With Angel Wings hosted a workshop on July 9 at the WBR Sheriff’s Posse Building. Anne & Cliff Ancelet, founders of the ministry, welcomed 40 attendees. They were especially honored to welcome 14 ladies who had never attended a Born With Angel Wings workshop.
During her opening remarks, Mrs. Ancelet gave an overview of the organization and dedicated the workshop to the memory of Carolyn Swanson, a dedicated volunteer who passed away. Carolyn’s sisters, Cheryl Moses and Natalie Badeaux, shared some memories of their sister. Andrea Norman, a retired nurse who consoled many parents following the loss of their babies, told of the comfort a family feels when receiving an Angel Box.
The remainder of the day involved making items for the boxes. Table leaders assisted volunteers with sewing burial gowns, making tiny diapers, making ribbon cross bookmarks & beautiful beaded dragonflies, and much more. After a delicious lunch provided by WBR volunteers, more items were made and some volunteers brought projects home to complete.
The following volunteers were in attendance:
Cheryl Tassin, KK Blanchard, Cliff Ancelet, Anne Ancelet, Linda Peterson, Tammy McLin, Kristin Garcia, Colleen Martin,Terry Farrar, Chris Resweber, Carol Quattrone, Ruth Stanley, Cindy Carroll, Cheryl Moses, Zoe Moses,Pam Hebert, Susan Dufrene, Janell Woods,Vicki Glader, Betty Calcagno, Metha Arnold, Sara Grady, Melissa Guilbeau, Susan Brown, Tina Chenevert, Pearline Laprarie, Anita Wilkinson, Linda Mouch, Pam Walsh, Karen Perron, Gerry Achee, Julie Achee, Andrea Nornmand, Michelle Cagle, Wendy LeBlanc, Mona Landry, Dorene Mayeaux, Pam Keowen, Terry Saizan, and Natalie Badeaux.
Anne & Cliff Ancelet would like to thank Sheriff Mike Caze for the use of the facility. Chapter Leaders Metha Arnold and Colleen Martin wish to thank those who attended and all of the volunteers who helped to make the workshop a huge success. They invite you learn more about the ministry by visiting their Facebook page, Born With Angel Wings, or their website www.bornwithangelwings.com.
